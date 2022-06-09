-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%.

Several research firms have commented on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,730. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.