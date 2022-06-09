$0.33 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

