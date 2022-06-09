-$0.34 EPS Expected for Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTRS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

