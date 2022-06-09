$0.34 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 89.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

