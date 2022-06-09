$0.35 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

