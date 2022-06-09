$0.38 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 322.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $860.64 million, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.