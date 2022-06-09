-$0.44 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRS opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

