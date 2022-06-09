$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 2,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.