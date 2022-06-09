$0.50 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 366,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

