$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.