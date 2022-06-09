$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

