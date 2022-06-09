$0.55 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,966. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $952.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.