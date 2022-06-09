-$0.68 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.64). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $10,140,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.70.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.