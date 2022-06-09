-$0.78 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of XLO opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

