-$0.78 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About Xilio Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.