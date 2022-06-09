-$0.79 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 25.71%.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 186,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 399.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Galapagos by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

