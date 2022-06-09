$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CNB Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

