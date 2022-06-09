$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,393. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

