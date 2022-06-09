$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.