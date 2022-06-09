$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.83. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

