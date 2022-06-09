$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.88. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 219,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,988. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

