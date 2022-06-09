$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.88. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.
Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.
NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 219,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,988. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.59.
About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.