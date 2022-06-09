$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Allstate reported earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. 953,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

