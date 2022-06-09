$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

