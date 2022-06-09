$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

