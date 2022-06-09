$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.94. Camping World reported earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $9,372,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

