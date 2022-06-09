$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

OI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

