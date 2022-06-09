$10.97 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce $10.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $58.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.55 million to $58.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.74 million, with estimates ranging from $48.32 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Several analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

