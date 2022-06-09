111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million for the quarter.

YI opened at $2.20 on Thursday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 111 by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

