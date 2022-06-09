111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $543.08 million for the quarter.
YI opened at $2.20 on Thursday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.91.
111 Company Profile (Get Rating)
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
