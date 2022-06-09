$125.12 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the highest is $125.78 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $121.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $473.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $481.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $503.08 million, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $519.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 138,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 129,137 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 76,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

