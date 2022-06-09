$140.31 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to announce $140.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $140.83 million. Q2 posted sales of $123.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $579.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.04 million to $580.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $688.29 million, with estimates ranging from $686.13 million to $692.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Q2 stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

