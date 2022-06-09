$176.01 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $176.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.50 million and the lowest is $165.52 million. Marcus posted sales of $92.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $685.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.68 million to $698.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.70 million, with estimates ranging from $805.20 million to $834.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marcus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

