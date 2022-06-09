$184.64 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $184.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $742.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $751.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770.82 million, with estimates ranging from $757.73 million to $783.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

