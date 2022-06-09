$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $192.99 and a 52 week high of $259.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

