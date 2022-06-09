$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 177.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.