$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) to report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

