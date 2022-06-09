$21.65 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) will announce sales of $21.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $87.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLN stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

