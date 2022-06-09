$213.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report sales of $213.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $244.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $835.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

