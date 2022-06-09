$221.44 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $221.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.03 million and the lowest is $217.84 million. Endava reported sales of $186.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $810.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.55 million to $847.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.64 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.91. Endava has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

