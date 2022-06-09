$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will report $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.01 million to $245.41 million. Stevanato Group posted sales of $245.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $988.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.86 million to $993.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on STVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

STVN opened at €16.33 ($17.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,796,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

