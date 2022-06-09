$288.75 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will report $288.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $297.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $232.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MRTN opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

