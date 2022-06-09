2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 204.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 34.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

