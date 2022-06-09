$309.17 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $309.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Shares of PAYC opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

