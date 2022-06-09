$309.17 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) to report sales of $309.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Shares of PAYC opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.