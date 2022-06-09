$31.80 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) to post $31.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $132.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $133.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.90 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

