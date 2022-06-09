$328.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) to post $328.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.80 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $328.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

