$34.66 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report $34.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.08 million. CEVA posted sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $143.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.91 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

