$35.50 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.46 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $201.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

