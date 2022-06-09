$370.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) to announce $370.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $370.38 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $277.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.