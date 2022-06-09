$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $4.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

