$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.90. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.78. 658,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

