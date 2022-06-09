$426.40 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $426.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.50 million and the highest is $428.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $479.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. Daseke has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 214,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

