$440.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $440.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.96 million to $441.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $403.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

KFRC opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kforce by 113.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kforce by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

